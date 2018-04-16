By:  04/15/2018  9:57 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | PeopleBeekman Boys Speak, Sign Books At Wellness Fair

Beekman Boys Speak, Sign Books At Wellness Fair

 04/15/2018    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People

The Beekman Boys Speak,

Sign Books At Wellness Fair

Linda Osborne, Oneonta, gets her copy of her book “A Seat At The Table: Recipes to Nourish Your Friends, Family and Community” by The Beekman Boys, aka Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell, Sharon Springs, who were keynote speakers at this year’s annual Love The Life You Live event at Foothills Preforming Arts Center. The event featured over 20 vendors promoting a wide variety of healthy lifestyle choices. Guests also enjoyed wholesome food, shopping, information tables and guest speakers. 350 people attended the event which is the annual fundraiser for the Helping Hands Hygiene Closet. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

Save

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Share on Facebook
Facebook
0Share on Google+
Google+
0Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

Tell Us What You Think