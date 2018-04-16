Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Beekman Boys Speak, Sign Books At Wellness Fair Beekman Boys Speak, Sign Books At Wellness Fair 04/15/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People The Beekman Boys Speak, Sign Books At Wellness Fair Linda Osborne, Oneonta, gets her copy of her book “A Seat At The Table: Recipes to Nourish Your Friends, Family and Community” by The Beekman Boys, aka Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell, Sharon Springs, who were keynote speakers at this year’s annual Love The Life You Live event at Foothills Preforming Arts Center. The event featured over 20 vendors promoting a wide variety of healthy lifestyle choices. Guests also enjoyed wholesome food, shopping, information tables and guest speakers. 350 people attended the event which is the annual fundraiser for the Helping Hands Hygiene Closet. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) Save SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin Related