Benefits Planned For Milford Food Pantry

MILFORD – The Elm Inn of Milford will be hosting a St. Patrick’s Day party and benefit from 11 a.m. – midnight Friday, March 17 to raise money and donations for the Milford Food Pantry, which was destroyed in the United Methodist Church fire on Sunday, March 12.

The Stoddard Hollow String Band will play from 7-10 p.m., and though there is no cover charge, guests are encouraged to bring a donation of non-perishable food or a check for the Milford Food Pantry.

A special menu including corned beef and cabbage, Reuben sandwiches, fish fry, turkey and pastrami, salads and tavern fare will be served all day.

The Food Pantry has been relocated to the Upper Susquehanna Cultural Center, and will be open to accept donations 3-6 p.m. Friday. The food pantry will be opened for service 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18.

