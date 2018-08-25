Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Benson Agency Holds Appreciation Celebration Benson Agency Holds Appreciation Celebration 08/24/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Benson Agency Holds Appreciation Celebration The parking lot at the corner of Grand and Main was filled this evening, as the Benson Real Estate Agency held their annual Benson Appreciation Celebration. Guests were treated to an evening filled with delicious food, fun music, and plenty of laughs with friends as the real estate agency showed their appreciation to the people that have helped them along the way. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin Related