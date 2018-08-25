By: Parker Fish  08/24/2018  11:37 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsBenson Agency Holds Appreciation Celebration

Benson Agency Holds Appreciation Celebration

 08/24/2018    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

Benson Agency Holds Appreciation Celebration

The parking lot at the corner of Grand and Main was filled this evening, as the Benson Real Estate Agency held their annual Benson Appreciation Celebration. Guests were treated to an evening filled with delicious food, fun music, and plenty of laughs with friends as the real estate agency showed their appreciation to the people that have helped them along the way. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com)
SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Share on Facebook
Facebook
0Share on Google+
Google+
0Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

Tell Us What You Think