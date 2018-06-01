Best Of The Best Honored By Chamber

COOPERSTOWN – The Farmers’ Museum, Brewery Ommegang, The Cooperstown Graduate Program, the Susquehanna Animal Shelter and Spurbeck’s Grocery were honored earlier as the 2018 class of the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce’s Hall of Fame during a ceremony at The Farmers’ Museum earlier this evening.

“In the four years that I’ve been with the Chamber, this is my favorite day of the year,” said Matt Hazard, executive director. “We live in a very special place, and it’s fun to recognize these organizations that contribute so much for our community.”

Also honored were five winners in the Business of the Year category.

• Riverwood, Most Innovative

• Pathfinder Village, Best Place to Work

• Mel’s at 22, Rookie of the Year

• NYCM Insurance, Giving Back

• Clark Sports Center, Business of the Year.

