Best Of The Best Honored By Chamber

By: Ian Austin  05/31/2018  9:31 pm
By Cooperstown Chamber

Matt Hazzard, Executive Director, Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce, center rear, poses for a photo of the Chamber’s Hall of Fame inductees for 2018. From left, Phil Leinhart and Rick DeBar, Brewery Ommegang, Joe Sirracusa , Danielle Henrici, and Todd Kenyon, The Farmer’s Museum, Gretchen Sorin and Cathy Raddatz, Cooperstown Graduate Program, Randy Smith, Spurbeck’s Grocery, Sarah Lucas and Stacie Haynes, Susquehanna Animal Shelter, and Hanna Bergene, executive associate, Cooperstown Chamber. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO)
Val Paige, Director, Clark Sports Center, accepts the Business of the Year award from Matt Hazzard during the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame induction awards ceremony this evening at The Farmer’s Museum.

COOPERSTOWN – The Farmers’ Museum, Brewery Ommegang, The Cooperstown Graduate Program, the Susquehanna Animal Shelter and Spurbeck’s Grocery were honored earlier as the 2018 class of the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce’s Hall of Fame during a ceremony at The Farmers’ Museum earlier this evening.

“In the four years that I’ve been with the Chamber, this is my favorite day of the year,” said Matt Hazard, executive director. “We live in a very special place, and it’s fun to recognize these organizations that contribute so much for our community.”

Also honored were five winners in the Business of the Year category.

• Riverwood, Most Innovative

• Pathfinder Village, Best Place to Work

• Mel’s at 22, Rookie of the Year

• NYCM Insurance, Giving Back

• Clark Sports Center, Business of the Year.

 

