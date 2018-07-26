Betty P. Ingalls, 95; Worked In Family’s Printing Business

COOPERSTOWN – Betty P. Ingalls, 95, passed away Wednesday morning, July 25, 2018, at her home in the Cooper Lane Apartments in Cooperstown with her son and daughter-in-law at her side.

She was born Dec. 20, 1922, in Binghamton, a daughter of Walter F. and Beatrice (Marvin) Niles. After graduating from high school, she attended Wheaton College, where she received a bachelor’s degree. She then attended the SUNY Oneonta, where she became certified as a teacher.

After realizing that teaching was not for her, Betty joined the family printing business, Niles & Phipps, where she served as a secretary. When her husband, William G. Phipps, died in 1993, the business closed and she went to work as a secretary for the First Christian Church in Binghamton until she retired.

A devout and faithful Christian, Betty was an active member of the Community Bible Chapel in Toddsville.

Betty is survived by her son, Jonathan N. Phipps and his wife, Kim McArdle-Phipps of Ontario, Canada.

In addition to her first husband, William, she was predeceased in 2013 by her second husband, Rodney Howard Ingalls of Hartwick Seminary.

A memorial service will be offered in September at the Community Bible Chapel in Toddsville.

The Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown is serving the family.

