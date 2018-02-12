Bill Parsons’ Funeral Service On April 28 At Christ Church

COOPERSTOWN – William H. Parsons, Jr. of Farmington, Conn., passed away Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, leaving behind his son Dan, daughter Sarah, brother Gary, and hundreds of family members and friends.

Bill grew up in Cooperstown, graduating from Cooperstown Central School in 1970, and went on to attend Vassar College, receiving a bachelor’s degree in geology.

Soon after, he started his own masonry and restoration business, working on historic sites like The Noah Webster House, The Farmers’ Museum, The Fenimore Art Museum, Doubleday Field, and The National Baseball Hall of Fame.

After moving to New York City to manage the restoration of Belvedere Castle in Central Park, he met his future wife Donna and the two moved to Granby, Conn., to have their children.

Bill was a wonderful father and renowned whistler who made friends everywhere he went. He was respected in several communities throughout New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts, and will be sorely missed.

A service for Bill will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at Christ Episcopal Church in Cooperstown, followed by a reception at Templeton Hall on Pioneer Street. If you plan to attend please notify Donna Parsons at donnaparsons500@aol.com or 860-805-3215 so the family may plan accordingly.

In lieu of flowers, a modest donation towards Bill’s memorial service may be sent to Dan Parsons at 541 Pleasant St, Hanson, MA 02341.

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.