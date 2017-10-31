Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Bliss Tells Of Bipartisan Record; Berliant Says It’s Time For Change Bliss Tells Of Bipartisan Record; Berliant Says It’s Time For Change 10/30/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News DISTRICT 7 DEBATE (MIDDLEFIELD, CHERRY VALLEY, ROSEBOOM) Bliss Tells Of Bipartisan Record; Berliant Says, Time For Change District 7 Representative Dave Bliss and challenger Leslie Berliant address a packed house at the old high school in Cherry Valley on Monday night. Bliss believes that his record of bi-partisan leadership shows his commitment to getting things done for the constituents of District 7. Berliant believes it is time for big changes in the County Board of Representatives. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com) CLICK TO CHECK CANDIDATES’ QUESTIONNAIRES SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related