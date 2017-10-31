By:  10/30/2017  9:48 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsBliss Tells Of Bipartisan Record; Berliant Says It’s Time For Change

Bliss Tells Of Bipartisan Record; Berliant Says It’s Time For Change

 10/30/2017    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News
DISTRICT 7 DEBATE (MIDDLEFIELD, CHERRY VALLEY, ROSEBOOM)

Bliss Tells Of Bipartisan Record;

Berliant Says, Time For Change

District 7 Representative Dave Bliss and challenger Leslie Berliant address a packed house at the old high school in Cherry Valley on Monday night. Bliss believes that his record of bi-partisan leadership shows his commitment to getting things done for the constituents of District 7. Berliant believes it is time for big changes in the County Board of Representatives. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com)
CLICK TO CHECK CANDIDATES’ QUESTIONNAIRES
SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Share on Facebook0Share on Google+0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn0

Tell Us What You Think