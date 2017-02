Body Recovered

In Cherry Valley Fire

CHERRY VALLEY – The body of an 86 year old man was recovered from the house fire in Cherry Valley at around 3 p.m. this afternoon.

Fire crews found the body of Frank J. Menento, 86, in an upstairs room at the back of his home at at 8 Lancaster St., which caught fire at around 5 a.m. this morning. An adult granddaughter escaped the blaze unharmed.

The investigation as to the cause of the blaze is still ongoing.

