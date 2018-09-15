Brooks Chicken, Laser Tag Bring Milford Together

Milford Central School’s Jolene Chase serves Brooks’ chicken to Milford’s April Banks. Banks was one of dozens of village residents who turned out for the school’s second annual community BBQ, put on by the Milford Education Foundation and the Milford Central School Booster Club. The highlight of the event for many of the students was the laser tag put on by Adrenaline Zone. Pictured at right, Stone Phillips, above, and Censon McWaters, below, take cover during a competitive laser tag match. Their pink team won the match with Phillips being one of the last players standing. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com)

