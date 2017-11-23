Building An Appetite At The Turkey Trot

Above: Dylan Shaughnessy, Oneonta, brother Tyler, Mary Kilmer, Walton, and Makayla Lambrecht, Walton, take off from the starting line of the annual Turkey Trot 5K near Riverside school this morning. 867 runners participated in the event which raises money for the local area Hospice. At right, some runners like Vasiliki Draponiotis, Gilbertsville, with Katie Lishansky, Oneonta, on left, got in the spirit of the race by wearing turkey-themed headgear. Sean O’connor, Stamford, came in 1st place with a time of 15:23. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

Save

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.