CAA Offers 'Autumn Harvest,' More

09/29/2017

Winnie Denny-Smith, left, and Rena Lull, both of Cooperstown, examine works in "Autumn Harvest by Betty Kratzenstein" in the ballroom at 22 Main, Cooperstown, one of three Cooperstown Art Association shows that opened this evening. The others are "Break Out of the Box," miniatures, and works by the Wednesday Painters group. In the foreground is Kratzenstein's "Above the Falls at Basha-kill." (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)