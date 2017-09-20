Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Callahan Murder Trial No Slam Dunk, D.A. Says Callahan Murder Trial No Slam Dunk, D.A. Says 09/20/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Callahan Conviction Was No Slam Dunk, D.A. Says Trying a murder case 17 years after the event didn’t guarantee success, Otsego County District Attorney John M. Muehl says in an exclusive interview with Hometown Oneonta and The Freeman’s Journal. But new information – of a conversation Casey Callahan initiated with friends four months before the slaying of his wife, and testimony from the wife’s psychiatrist – were keys to Muehl making his case. Foremost, the prosecutor said, Callahan had talked too much. For details of this story and more, read this week’s Freeman’s Journal and Hometown Oneonta, on newsstands this afternoon. AVAILABLE AT THESE FINE ESTABLISHMENTS OR TRY FREEMAN’S JOURNAL HOME DELIVERY SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related