By:  09/20/2017  2:36 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsCallahan Murder Trial No Slam Dunk, D.A. Says

Callahan Murder Trial No Slam Dunk, D.A. Says

 09/20/2017    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

Callahan Conviction Was

No Slam Dunk, D.A. Says

Trying a murder case 17 years after the event didn’t guarantee success, Otsego County District Attorney John M. Muehl says in an exclusive interview with Hometown Oneonta and The Freeman’s Journal. But new information – of a conversation Casey Callahan initiated with friends four months before the slaying of his wife, and testimony from the wife’s psychiatrist – were keys to Muehl making his case. Foremost, the prosecutor said, Callahan had talked too much. For details of this story and more, read this week’s Freeman’s Journal and Hometown Oneonta, on newsstands this afternoon.
AVAILABLE AT THESE FINE ESTABLISHMENTS
OR TRY FREEMAN’S JOURNAL HOME DELIVERY
SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Share on Facebook0Share on Google+0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn0

Tell Us What You Think