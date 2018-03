COOPERSTOWN – Diane Neal, former “Law & Order SVU” actress and an independent candidate for the 19th Congressional seat, has cancelled this afternoon’s planned 3 p.m. appearance at Cooperstown Village Hall, according to organizer Richard Sternberg, due to an illness in her family.

Sternberg said he will conducted a round table discussion about the five candidates who have appeared so far.

