Car Hits Plains At Parish; No Injuries Reported

01/21/2018

Car Hits Plains At Parish; No Injuries Reported

Ryan Winchester, a tow truck operator with Thetford's Towing, prepares to tow a car after it crashed into an apartment at the Plains at Parish this afternoon. The crash happened after a resident allegedly lost control of the vehicle while attempting to move to a different parking space, going over a snowbank and a bush before hitting the outside wall of an apartment in the main building. No one was injured, but the State Police and West Oneonta Fire Department were on the scene, and the investigation is ongoing. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)