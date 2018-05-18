Car In Flames On Oneonta Main St.

By: Parker Fish  05/18/2018  9:17 am
A red sports car was quickly engulfed in flames this morning at the intersection of Main St. and Roosevelt Ave. in Oneonta. At this time, crews are still responding to the call, which was placed at 8:26 am according to Oneonta Fire Chief Patrick Pidgeon. (Photo contributed by Don Mathisen)
