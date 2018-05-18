Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Car In Flames On Oneonta Main St. Car In Flames On Oneonta Main St. 05/18/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Car In Flames On Oneonta Main St. Fire Crews Still Responding A red sports car was quickly engulfed in flames this morning at the intersection of Main St. and Roosevelt Ave. in Oneonta. At this time, crews are still responding to the call, which was placed at 8:26 am according to Oneonta Fire Chief Patrick Pidgeon. (Photo contributed by Don Mathisen) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin Related