By: Jim Kevlin  03/11/2017  11:49 am
Car Shears Off Power Pole, But No Outages In Icy Cold

 03/11/2017

Car Shears Off Power Pole,

But No Outages In Icy Cold

High above the corner of Elm and Chestnut (Route 28) in Cooperstown, NYSEG linemen Gulab Guar of Oneonta, foreground, and Steve Simmons, Stamford, complete replacement of a power pole toppled by a car in a overnight crash. Crews at the scene said no one lost power in the single-digit overnight cold. No details were immediately available on the crash. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)
One thought on “Car Shears Off Power Pole, But No Outages In Icy Cold

  1. Mary

    We live in Cooper Lane apts and we lost power last night for an hour (11 – 12 midnight) and then again this morning for another hour as the pole was replaced.

