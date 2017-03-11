Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Police & Fire › Car Shears Off Power Pole, But No Outages In Icy Cold Car Shears Off Power Pole, But No Outages In Icy Cold 03/11/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Police & Fire Car Shears Off Power Pole, But No Outages In Icy Cold High above the corner of Elm and Chestnut (Route 28) in Cooperstown, NYSEG linemen Gulab Guar of Oneonta, foreground, and Steve Simmons, Stamford, complete replacement of a power pole toppled by a car in a overnight crash. Crews at the scene said no one lost power in the single-digit overnight cold. No details were immediately available on the crash. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.10300 Related
We live in Cooper Lane apts and we lost power last night for an hour (11 – 12 midnight) and then again this morning for another hour as the pole was replaced.