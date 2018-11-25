Caroline Sarafin, 74; Farmers’ Wife Active In Richfield Life

RICHFIELD SPRINGS – Caroline A. Sarafin, 74, who retired from farming into an active role in community life, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning Nov. 21, 2018, at the Clara Welch Thanksgiving Home in Cooperstown.

She was born on July 15, 1944 in Herkimer, daughter to the late Frank and Eleanor Kroll. Caroline was raised and educated in Richfield Springs, graduating from Richfield Springs Central School, Class of 1962.

On July 31, 1971, she married Leon Sarafin in St. Joseph The Worker Catholic Church in Richfield Springs, a union of 39 years until his passing on Nov. 15, 2010.

Caroline was a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker who helped her husband run the Valley-Hi Dairy Farm in Jordanville.

Retiring from farming, Caroline worked at RSCS, the county Board of Elections and at the tourist information booth.

She had a strong belief in God, and was a life-long member of St. Joseph The Worker Church. She was also a member of the garden club and historical society.

She is survived by her brother Richard Kroll of Richfield Springs; two step-daughters, Carol Ingo and her husband Fred of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Theresa Andrecheck and her husband Ty of Deland, Fla.; two sons, Michael Sarafin and his wife Angela of Washington, D.C., and James Sarafin and his wife Laura of Friendswood, Texas; four grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral will be in the spring, with details to be announced at a later time.

Funeral arrangements are with J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, Richfield Springs.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Clara Welch Thanksgiving Home, 48 Grove St., Cooperstown NY 13326 where she received expert care during her final days.

