By:  12/05/2017  10:29 am
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsCCS DECLARES, LIFTS LOCKDOWN

CCS DECLARES, LIFTS LOCKDOWN

 12/05/2017    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

CCS DECLARES,

LIFTS LOCKDOWN

COOPERSTOWN – An hour-long lockdown at Cooperstown Central School has now been lifted.

The lockdown was imposed as a precaution at 8:45 a.m. after a single, .22-caliber rimfire round was found near the auditorium, according to an announcement from the school.

There was no known threat to any individuals in the CCS district  and all students and staff are safe and in a controlled environment, the announcement said.

Administration called in police to pursue “every precaution.”

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Share on Facebook0Share on Google+0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn0

Tell Us What You Think