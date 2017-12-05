CCS DECLARES, LIFTS LOCKDOWN

COOPERSTOWN – An hour-long lockdown at Cooperstown Central School has now been lifted.

The lockdown was imposed as a precaution at 8:45 a.m. after a single, .22-caliber rimfire round was found near the auditorium, according to an announcement from the school.

There was no known threat to any individuals in the CCS district and all students and staff are safe and in a controlled environment, the announcement said.

Administration called in police to pursue “every precaution.”

