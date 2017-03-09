CDC Traces Two Deaths On Walton Cheesemaker

WALTON – Vulto Creamery here has been identified by the Centers for Disease Control as the source of a multi-state outbreak of listeriosis that infected six people in four states.

The CDC said all six were hospitalized, and two – one each from Vermont and Connecticut – died, including a newborn.

The suspected source is Vulto’s Ouleout soft wash-rind raw milk cheese. The company withdrew its Oulelout brand from the maket, as well as its Miranda, Heinenellie and Willowec cheeses.

