CDC Traces Two Deaths On Walton Cheesemaker

CDC Traces Two Deaths
To Walton Cheesemaker
WALTON – Vulto Creamery here has been identified by the Centers for Disease Control as the source of a multi-state outbreak of listeriosis that infected six people in four states.
The CDC said all six were hospitalized, and two – one each from Vermont and Connecticut – died, including a newborn.
The suspected source is Vulto’s Ouleout soft wash-rind raw milk cheese. The company withdrew its Oulelout brand from the maket, as well as its Miranda, Heinenellie and Willowec cheeses.