Chamber To Honor Job Corps, OCCA

Awards Planned At ‘Summer Soiree’

ONEONTA – Oneonta Job Corps and the OCCA (Otsego County Conservation Association) are recipients of the Otsego Chamber of Commerce’s 2018 “Sustainable Success” Awards, it was announced today.

The award winners will be honored at the chamber’s Summer Soiree Thursday, July 19, at Oneonta Municipal Airport, beginning at 5:45 p.m.

The Job Corps was cited for its training programs, its 150 jobs, the community service its employees provide and, currently, its plans to open a drone-flight training school at the municipal airport. It will receive the Quality of Life Award, sponsored by NBT Bank.

The OCCA was cited for activities ranging from programs to protect land and water, to pioneering recycling, to the Circuit Rider planner program that provides local jurisdictions with low-cost expertise in matters of land use. It will receive the Environmental Stewardship Award, sponsored by NBT Insurance Agency.

“To share with our members new approaches to sustainability and to promote pioneering examples of excellence is a great way to share countywide best practices and success based on results,” said chamber President Barbara Ann Heegan in announcing the honorees.

