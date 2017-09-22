Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Business | People › Chamber Welcomes Cricket To Southside Mall Chamber Welcomes Cricket To Southside Mall 09/22/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Business, People Chamber Welcomes Cricket To Southside Mall At left, Luisa Montanti, Manager of the Southside Mall, and Kasondra Hughes, Member Services Coordinator with the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce, cut the ceremonial ribbon with a sales reps Katelyn Knapp, Lawrence Knight, Joe Lazzaro, Operations, and Lisa Gelormini, H.R. to celebrate the Grand Opening of Cricket cell services at The Southside Mall. Customers who visit today can even enjoy a slice of cake! (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related