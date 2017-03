CHERRY VALLEY – A dairy barn collapsed during Winter Storm Stella at Harold and Deborah Young’s farm at 836 Dietsche Road, just south of the village, killing 8-10 cows in a herd of 20, according to neighbors.

Cranes were visible at the property today, but it was unclear what their purpose was.

Coincidentally, state Agriculture Commssioner Richard Ball was in the vicinity and stopped at the Young farm to express his concern.

