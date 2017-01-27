IN MEMORIAM: Cheryl Hecox, 72, Oneonta

ONEONTA – Cheryl C. Hecox, 72, of Oneonta, died Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at her home.

She was born March 14, 1944, in Laurens, the daughter of the late Andrew and Ethel (Marvin) Lints.

On Aug. 22, 1964, Cheryl married Raymond Hecox in Oneonta. Ray predeceased her on March 25, 2004.

For over 15 years, Cheryl worked at F.N. Burt Co., manufacturing round boxes.

She was an animal enthusiast but was especially fond of cats, birds and panda bears. Cheryl could tell you all the names of the panda bears in the zoos across the country. But she especially loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren.

Cheryl is survived by her son, Tim and Valerie Hecox of Oneonta; two grandsons, Tyler and Jacob Hecox of Oneonta; two step-grandchildren, Kayla Beang of Oneonta and Anthony Beang of Virginia; sister Julie Blackwell of California; sister-in-law Linda Kreger of Oneonta; nephew Keith Kreger of Oneonta; niece Lori Wagner of Oneonta. She was predeceased by two sisters, Molly Collar and Marion Bagnardi; three brothers, Roy Lints, Ron Lints and Andrew “Skip” Lints.

At Cheryl’s request, there will be no calling hours or services.

Memorial donations may be made to the World Wildlife Fund, 1250 Twenty-Fourth Street, N.W., P.O. Box 97180, Washington, DC 20090-7180.

To light a candle or send an online condolence please visit www.bookhoutfuneralhome.com

Funeral arrangements are by the Bookhout Funeral Home of Oneonta.

