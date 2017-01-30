Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Chicken Dinner Raises $4,430 For Animal Shelter Chicken Dinner Raises $4,430 For Animal Shelter 01/30/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Chicken Dinner Raises $4,430 For Animal Shelter Organizer Mary-Margaret Sohn, left, poses with Sue Markusen ahead of the Susquehanna Animal Shelter’s Brooks Chicken Bar-B-Q, held Friday, Jan. 27 social hall of the Christ Episcopal Church. Within 45 minutes, 375 chicken dinners had been sold, and $4,430 raised towards the shelter’s operating costs. SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related