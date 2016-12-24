Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › For A Child Will Be Born To Us For A Child Will Be Born To Us 12/24/2016 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People ‘For A Child Will Be Born To Us’ If you were passing by the Main St. Baptist Church this evening, you may have noticed a delicate scene of tranquility on the corner of Main St. and Maple St. An Angel (Joshua Davidson), Mary (sister Evie Davidson) and Joseph (brother Ben Davidson) were looking after the newborn baby Jesus as part of a living manger the church puts on annually. The Nativity scene, usually on the Main St. side of the building was moved to the corner after bushes had been planted in the spot formally used for the set. The nativity also featured sheapards with sheep, a horse, as well as chickens and ducks. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related