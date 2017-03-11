Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Chilly Weather Can’t Stop Snommegang Chilly Weather Can’t Stop Snommegang 03/11/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Chilly Weather Can’t Stop Snommegang The annual Snommegang Invitational Beer Festival certainly lived up to it’s name this year where flurries filled the air blustery winds forced temperatures into the negative digits. But that didn’t keep attendees Kim, Ken and Nick Byrne, who traveled from Burlington, CT from sampling many selections of beer from around the country. The event, which featured live music, food, and over 30 brewers, sprawled throughout five tents in downtown Oneonta this afternoon. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related