Chipper Jones, Jim Thome New On Hall 2018 Ballot

Next, Baseball Writers Will Vote On Choice

COOPERSTOWN – The 2018 Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot was released this morning and includes three possible first-ballot electees:

Braves prolific switch-hitting third baseman Chipper Jones, slugger Jim Thome, eighth all-time with 612 home runs, plus Omar Vizquel, the shortstop who played 24 seasons and won 11 Gold Gloves for six teams.

Other leading candidates include Trevor Hoffman, the reliever who holds the National League record with 601 saves, and Vladimir Guerrero, the outfielder who is one of the top Latin-American position players in Major League Baseball history.

0 0 0 SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.