Christopher Goodspeed, 30, Oneonta

ONEONTA – Christopher Charles Goodspeed, 30, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, at his home in Oneonta.

He was born on Sept. 21, 1987, at The Hospital in Sidney, the son of Robert Goodspeed Jr. of Hartwick and Mary Macken of Cherry Valley.

Christopher grew up in Hartwick and attended Cooperstown Central School.



He was a sports fanatic, sportsman, athlete, and a very compassionate father, son, brother, cousin, friend, and person.

Christopher is survived by his son, Trentin Clayton Goodspeed; his father, Robert Goodspeed, Jr; his mother, Mary Macken; and two brothers, Robert Charles Macken and Ryan Charles Goodspeed.

Friends are invited to greet the family on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, from 5 to 7 pm at the Bookhout Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oneonta.

To light a candle or send Christopher’s family an online condolence please visit www.bookhoutfuneralhome.com.

Funeral arrangements are by the Bookhout Funeral Home of Oneonta.

