By: Ian Austin  03/01/2017  9:15 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | PeopleChurches Come Together For Ash Wednesday

Churches Come Together For Ash Wednesday

 03/01/2017    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People

Churches Come Together

For Ash Wednesday

Rev. Mark Montfort preforms the imposition of ashes on the forehead of Rev. Cynthia Walton-Leavitt at the conclusion of their joint Ash Wednesday service held at the Red Door Church this evening. Participants could traverse several labyrinths and use the time for prayer, meditation and reflection. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)
SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Share on Facebook0Share on Google+0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn0

Tell Us What You Think