Churches Come Together For Ash Wednesday 03/01/2017 Churches Come Together For Ash Wednesday Rev. Mark Montfort preforms the imposition of ashes on the forehead of Rev. Cynthia Walton-Leavitt at the conclusion of their joint Ash Wednesday service held at the Red Door Church this evening. Participants could traverse several labyrinths and use the time for prayer, meditation and reflection. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)