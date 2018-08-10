City Council To Discuss Lettis Highway Upgrade

By: Jim Kevlin  08/10/2018  4:29 pm
Oneonta Common Council has scheduled a special meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, to consider a grant application to the state Department of Transportation for pedestrian and bicycle improvements along state Routes 23 and 28 and the James F. Lettis Highway. The public is invited to attend.  (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)
