City Council To Discuss Lettis Highway Upgrade 08/10/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News City Council To Discuss Lettis Highway Upgrade Oneonta Common Council has scheduled a special meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, to consider a grant application to the state Department of Transportation for pedestrian and bicycle improvements along state Routes 23 and 28 and the James F. Lettis Highway. The public is invited to attend. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)