IN MEMORIAM: Claudia Naragon, 70;

Legal Secretary, City Purchasing Agent

ONEONTA – Claudia Barbara Naragon, 70, a legal secretary and City of Oneonta purchasing agent, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 26, 2017. Claudia was the wife of William (Bill) P. Naragon. Claudia and Bill shared 48 years of marriage together.

Claudia was born in Brooklyn. She was the daughter of Gerald T. and Barbara M. Smith. She graduated from Cooperstown Central School and in later years, became a certified purchasing agent. Claudia worked for various lawyers as a legal secretary and as a purchasing agent at Oneonta City Hall.

Claudia enjoyed numerous hobbies/activities such as flower gardening, jewelry design, gemstone cutting, collecting vintage jewelry, prospecting for gemstones and reading. She cherished her children and grandchildren. Claudia would put her family before herself and loved them very much.

She is survived by her husband William P. Naragon; mother, Barbara M. Smith; brother, Truman R. Smith; sister, Loretta Kovatchitch; two children, William G. Naragon and Renee M. Wong; and five grandchildren, Isabella A. Naragon, Sophia R. Naragon, Julianna A. Naragon, Ares J. Wong and Jordan T. Wong.

At Claudia’s request, there will be no funeral services or visiting hours. Her family will be having a celebration of life in her memory.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to: Catskill area Hospice. Hospice made Claudia’s latter part of her life comfortable and was very much appreciate by her family.

Online condolences to Claudia’s family may be made by visiting www.grummonsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by the Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home, Oneonta.

