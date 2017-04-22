Cold Can’t Stop OHFEST Fun

By: Ian Austin  04/22/2017  5:59 pm
Justin Babbino, front man for the band Secret Beaches at SUNY, sings to the crowds filling downtown Oneonta streets for OHFest XII this afternoon. The festivities continue tonight in Neahwa Park with The Throwback Time Machine, winner of the OH- Factor 2017 and headliner Jesse McCartney. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)
