By:  02/11/2018  6:47 pm
Breaking News

Cold Cash, Grilled Cheese Close Out Winter Carnival

 02/11/2018

2018 COOPERSTOWN WINTER CARNIVAL

Cold Cash, Grilled Cheese

Close Out Winter Carnival

Above, Tim Seerles of the Doubleday Cafe prepares specialty grilled cheese sandwiches made with goat cheese and elderberry jam while behind him Jim Hoffmann, Cooperstown, gets a bowl of soup from volunteer Susanna Membrino at Grilled Cheese For A Good Cause at the Cooperstown Farmer’s Market. The event,  featured live music, ice cream and of course, grilled cheese made special by many area eateries. All proceeds from the event go towards Otsego 2000. At right,  Winter Carnival  board member Rich McCaffery, right, stands with  Katie Marvel and boyfriend John Janitz, Jr. who received their $500 check for finding this year’s Winter Carnival medallion at Council Rock. The couple plans on going out to a nice dinner to celebrate. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

 

