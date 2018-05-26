Comedian Amy Schumer To Perform At Foothills

ONEONTA – Stand up comedian and “I Feel Pretty” star Amy Schumer announced that she will perform at Foothills on Tuesday, May 29.

According to New York Upstate, Schumer allegedly walked into Foothills on Friday and offered to perform. Tickets for the event at $20 and all proceeds will go to local charities.

In addition to her stand-up, Schumer received an Emmy for her Comedy Central Series “Inside Amy Schumer” and was nominated for a Golden Globe for her starring role in the film “Trainwreck,” which she also wrote. In 2016, her memoir “The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo” held the top position on The New York Times Non-Fiction Best Seller list for two weeks. This year, she was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actress for her Broadway debut in Meteor Shower.

