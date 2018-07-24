Coop Trustees Can’t Decide On Pioneer Parking Issue

Cooperstown resident Rick Hulse urged the Village Board of Trustees to restore parallel parking on the northern section of Pioneer Street at this evenings Board meeting. The trustees decided in June to re-evaluate parking on the section of Pioneer Street closest to the lake, and conducted trial periods for two different parking schemes involving angled parking on the east side of the street near Lakefront Park. Residents living on the street immediately voiced their displeasure, and reaffirmed their sentiments at the public hearing on the matter at tonight’s meeting. Ultimately, the board moved to approve local law #4, essentially returning the parking back to the original layout, but the motion did not pass with a 3-3 tied vote. Proposed Local Law #6, creating six new parking spaces with a mix of angled and parallel parking, saw the same fate with a 3-3 vote. The other issue facing the board this evening, A special use permit for The White House Inn at 46 Chestnut Street, passed unanimously. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com)

