Cooperstown Contingent Joins Rally At Cobleskill

Jeannine Webster and daughter Cate Bohler were among anti-gun protesters this afternoon at the “March For Our Life” in Cobleskill. Similar rallies were held across the country today in sympathy with one in Washington D.C. led by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. At left, CCS senior Josie Hovis was among the speakers from CCS, as well as Emma Trahan, Josie Hovis, Ray Hovis, Alex Bohler, Emma Morlang, Harrison Weiss, Madelyn Weiss, Danyell Monk, Emily Fydenkevez, Sophia Soloveitchik, Alyssa Pacatte and Olivia Stanley. Kendra Gross, a student who lives 15 minutes away from Parkland and was visiting this area, also participated, Josie reports. (Kyle Taylor for All.OTSEGO.com)

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY. 0 Google+ 0 Linkedin