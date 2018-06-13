Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Cooperstown Debate Lets Candidates Ask The Questions Cooperstown Debate Lets Candidates Ask The Questions 06/12/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Cooperstown Debate Lets Candidates Ask Questions All seven candidates vying for the Democratic nomination in the 19th Congressional District gathered in Cooperstown tonight for a debate, which was formatted to allow each candidate to ask one question that the other candidates had to answer. The format allowed candidates to showcase their strengths, while also allowing the audience to view the candidates under a more critical light, according to organizer Richard Sternberg. The debate, held in the Sterling Auditorium at Cooperstown Central School, brought Democrats from across the county to hear from all of the candidates. The Democratic primary election will be held on June 26 to determine who will go toe-to-toe with Faso in the general election to be held on Nov. 6. The 300-seat auditorium was almost filled. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin Related