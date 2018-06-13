By: Parker Fish  06/12/2018  10:35 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsCooperstown Debate Lets Candidates Ask The Questions

Cooperstown Debate Lets Candidates Ask The Questions

 06/12/2018    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

Cooperstown Debate Lets

Candidates Ask Questions

All seven candidates vying for the Democratic nomination in the 19th Congressional District gathered in Cooperstown tonight for a debate, which was formatted to allow each candidate to ask one question that the other candidates had to answer. The format allowed candidates to showcase their strengths, while also allowing the audience to view the candidates under a more critical light, according to organizer Richard Sternberg. The debate, held in the Sterling Auditorium at Cooperstown Central School, brought Democrats from across the county to hear from all of the candidates. The Democratic primary election will be held on June 26 to determine who will go toe-to-toe with Faso in the general election to be held on Nov. 6.  The 300-seat auditorium was almost filled. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com)
SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Share on Facebook
Facebook
0Share on Google+
Google+
0Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

Tell Us What You Think