12/31/2017

Cooperstown Rocks Into The New Year

Performing at Mel's At 22 on Main Street in Cooperstown, Carl Loewenguth and his band Hanzolo are currently ringing in the new year with covers and original songs written by the band. Mel's was filled with locals ready to celebrate the beginning of 2018 with good music and even better company. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com)