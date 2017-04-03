Cooperstown Trustee Sworn In

By: Jim Kevlin  04/03/2017  7:37 pm
Cooperstown Trustee Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch was sworn in today for another term on the Village Board by Village Administrator Teri Barown. Mayor Jeff Katz holds the Bible. Tillapaugh and Lou Allstadt, who was unable to attend today, were reelected in the March 21 village elections. (Jim Dean photo)
