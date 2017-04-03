Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Cooperstown Trustee Sworn In Cooperstown Trustee Sworn In 04/03/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Cooperstown Trustee Sworn In Cooperstown Trustee Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch was sworn in today for another term on the Village Board by Village Administrator Teri Barown. Mayor Jeff Katz holds the Bible. Tillapaugh and Lou Allstadt, who was unable to attend today, were reelected in the March 21 village elections. (Jim Dean photo) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related