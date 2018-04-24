By:  04/23/2018  9:11 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsCooperstown Trustees Pass Drone Ordinance

Cooperstown Trustees Pass Drone Ordinance

 04/23/2018    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

Cooperstown Trustees

Pass Drone Ordinance

Cooperstown resident Bill Waller, who has opposed the proposed drone law at every public hearing, expresses his concerns once more ahead of the Board of Trustees vote on the revised drone law. The law was tabled at the Trustee meeting in March to be revised by Village Attorney Martin Tillapaugh. The revised law was presented at this evening’s board meeting, and was ultimately passed, creating a permitting system for drone flight from Village property. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com)
SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Share on Facebook
Facebook
0Share on Google+
Google+
0Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Share on LinkedIn
Linkedin

Tell Us What You Think