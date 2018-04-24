Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Cooperstown Trustees Pass Drone Ordinance Cooperstown Trustees Pass Drone Ordinance 04/23/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Cooperstown Trustees Pass Drone Ordinance Cooperstown resident Bill Waller, who has opposed the proposed drone law at every public hearing, expresses his concerns once more ahead of the Board of Trustees vote on the revised drone law. The law was tabled at the Trustee meeting in March to be revised by Village Attorney Martin Tillapaugh. The revised law was presented at this evening’s board meeting, and was ultimately passed, creating a permitting system for drone flight from Village property. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin Related