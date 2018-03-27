Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Cooperstown Trustees Table Drone Law Cooperstown Trustees Table Drone Law 03/26/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Cooperstown Trustees Table Drone Law Bill Waller, left, addresses the Village of Cooperstown Board of Trustees during a public hearing on Monday night. Waller spoke out against the proposed drone law that the board was scheduled to vote on later in the meeting. The drone law has become a hot topic in Cooperstown, with questions being raised as to what authority the village hold over the unmanned aircrafts, and what power is reserved for the federal government. Waller argued that the proposed regulations would add any beneficial regulations to the existing federal law, which is enforced by the FAA. With uncertainty still looming over the wording of some sections of the law, the board tabled the proposition to be revised before voting on it. (Parker Fish/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin Related