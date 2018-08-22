‘Corky’ Mattice, 88; Part Of Family’s 5 Living Generations

NEW BERLIN – Otego native Coralie “Corky” E. Mattice passed away Aug. 19, 2018, part of a chain of five living generations of the same family.

She was born Dec. 18, 1929, to Stuart and Ena (Dana) Foote of Otego

Coralie was a member of the First Baptist Church in New Berlin, where she served as a deaconess, taught Sunday school and was active in missions and choir. She was a member of the Gideons Ladies Auxiliary and 40-year volunteer at Chase Nursing Home in New Berlin.

She loved singing, reading and writing poetry, most of all she loved her husband Howard of 69-years, who survives her. They were married on March 6, 1949, and all who knew them know that they lived a perfect example of what true love should look like.

She was loved and admired by her daughter Loretta (Stephen) Huffman and adored by her son William (Lucy) Mattice.

Coralie was grandma to Anthony (Louise) Huffman of Oneonta, Stephen (Jeanie Schneider) Huffman of Mount Vision and Amy (Doug Yager) Huffman of Otego.

A great grandma to Tanner (Nikki Cooper) Huffman, Lindsey (Dan) Hoppe of South Carolina, Hunter Huffman of Mt. Vision, Savannah Huffman of Oneonta and Samantha Yager of Otego.

A great-great-grandma to Remington Hoppe of South Carolina, and her very special friend, Connie Hulse, who helped care for her.

She was predeceased by her parents and three sisters; Evelyn, Helen and Carolyn. She is survived by her sisters; Phyllis Mattison of Milford, Ina (Don) Phillips of Hartwick, Susena (Randy) Hulbert of Milford, and Sara (Rick) Yager of Goodyear Lake, a step sister Linda (Roger) McPhail and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are by Dakin Funeral Home LP in New Berlin.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, August 25 at 11:00 AM followed by a Celebration of Life service at 12:00 at the Dakin Funeral Home LP, New Berlin, with Pastor Dan Baltich officiating.

A reception will follow at First Baptist Church in New Berlin.

Burial will be held at the Oneonta Plains Cemetery following the reception with Pastor Aamir Din officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, New Berlin, NY or Hospice of Oneonta.

