Council Member Eyes Short-Term Rentals

ONEONTA – With the end of the 2018 tourist season quickly approaching, Oneonta Common Council member Michele Frazier is getting ready to tackle Oneonta’s short-term rental laws.

Room-sharing apps such as Airbnb and VRBO have raised concerns across the city about the standing short-term rental policies.

“I think the thing that we need to understand is that in the past 10 years, there has been a change in culture,” said Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig. “10 years ago, when I travelled, I would have never thought to stay in anything other than a hotel. Now, when I travel, I stay in Airbnb’s because it’s cheaper and the experience is better.”

At the end of tonight’s common council meeting, Frazier asked Herzig about where the city stood with the current short-term rental laws. Herzig explained that Oneonta was waiting to see how other communities faced the issue to figure out how Oneonta would proceed.

Frazier stated that she disagreed with the Mayor’s approach, and believed that a proactive approach to the short-term rental law would be more beneficial.

“I think not addressing this issue puts Oneonta behind the 8-ball and not in front of it,” she said. “I just wanted to make it clear that it is something that I do plan on bringing up in September.”

