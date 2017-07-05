Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People | Police & Fire › Council Officially Appoints Doug Brenner As Police Chief Council Officially Appoints Doug Brenner As Police Chief 07/05/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People, Police & Fire Council Officially Appoints Doug Brenner As Police Chief Mayor Gary Herzig, right, congratulates Doug Brenner after Common Council officially voted to appoint him as Chief of the Oneonta Police Department. “I feel the most important public office one can hold is that of Public Safety,” said Herzig, “and that is why I felt it was important to do a thorough search for this position. I am more than confident that he is the person for the job and I am proud to recommend him.” After the motion was passed, a grinning Brenner was applauded by council members and city officials on his appointment which officially begins tomorrow. “It feels good to put this to rest,” said Brenner, “It will be nice to be able to move forward and focus my time on other projects.” While a Lieutenant has not officially been named, the Chief says they are in the process of searching. Doug Brenner will officially be sworn in as Chief on Saturday at 9am in Council chambers. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related