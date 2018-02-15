By:  02/15/2018  5:31 pm
County Manager Idea Quickly Gains Traction

County Manager Idea Quickly Gains Traction

 02/15/2018

County Manager Idea

Quickly Gains Traction

The first formal discussion about hiring a county manager for Otsego County government was held Tuesday, Feb. 13, and the idea surfaced to get the question on the ballot by the Nov. 7 election. The county board’s IGA committee scheduled another meeting on just this topic for 9 a.m. Feb. 27. Read exclusive report in Hometown Oneonta and The Freeman’s Journal. Also, read an exclusive report on the interest of ArtSpace, a national arts-related developer, to creating a site in Oneonta that provides housing for artists AND studio space. In The Freeman’s, find out about the new owners of the venerable Spurbeck’s Grocery, which reopened Monday.
