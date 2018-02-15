Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › County Manager Idea Quickly Gains Traction County Manager Idea Quickly Gains Traction 02/15/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News County Manager Idea Quickly Gains Traction The first formal discussion about hiring a county manager for Otsego County government was held Tuesday, Feb. 13, and the idea surfaced to get the question on the ballot by the Nov. 7 election. The county board’s IGA committee scheduled another meeting on just this topic for 9 a.m. Feb. 27. Read exclusive report in Hometown Oneonta and The Freeman’s Journal. Also, read an exclusive report on the interest of ArtSpace, a national arts-related developer, to creating a site in Oneonta that provides housing for artists AND studio space. In The Freeman’s, find out about the new owners of the venerable Spurbeck’s Grocery, which reopened Monday. AVAILABLE AT THESE FIND ESTABLISHMENTS TRY HOME DELIVERY OF FREEMAN’S JOURNAL SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related