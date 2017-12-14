County Reps, 100 Attendees Consider County’s Future

Dr. Gerald Benjamin, SUNY New Paltz vice president for regional engagement, presented “County Manager v. County Executive” to a full house at Springbrook’s new Family Engagement Center this morning. The 45-minute presentation, moderated by Hartwick College President Margaret Drugovich, outlined the pros and cons of both positions, as well as ideas for how the Otsego County Board of Representatives might begin the process of considering new management models for the county. At right, incoming county Rep. Danny Lapin, D-City of Oneonta, asks what resources might be available to the county board to help further research their decision. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

