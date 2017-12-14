By:  12/14/2017  12:08 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | PeopleCounty Reps, 100 Attendees Consider County’s Future

County Reps, 100 Attendees Consider County’s Future

 12/14/2017    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People

County Reps, 100 Attendees

Consider County’s Future

Dr. Gerald Benjamin, SUNY New Paltz vice president for regional engagement, presented “County Manager v. County Executive” to a full house at Springbrook’s new Family Engagement Center this morning. The 45-minute presentation, moderated by Hartwick College President Margaret Drugovich, outlined the pros and cons of both positions, as well as ideas for how the Otsego County Board of Representatives might begin the process of considering new management models for the county. At right, incoming county Rep. Danny Lapin, D-City of Oneonta, asks what resources might be available to the county board to help further research their decision. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Share on Facebook0Share on Google+0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn0

Tell Us What You Think