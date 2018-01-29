Couple Splits, Man Burns Her Clothes, Troopers Say

RICHFIELD SPRINGS – State Police here report arresting a Richfield Springs may, Greg D. Dyn, 46, on charges of setting his ex-girlfriend’s clothes on fire.

At 4 p.m. Jan. 21, during an argument via cellphone, police said Dyn sent his ex-girlfriend photos of her clothing and personal items he had set on fire. Troopers said they determined the items were still at his home on Mulligan Road, Town of Exeter.

He was charged with arson, fifth degree, a misdemeanor, was arraigned in Exeter Town Court and released on his own recognizance. An order of protection was issued against him a behalf of the victim. He is due back in court Jan. 31.

