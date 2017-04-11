Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Crowd Delays Start Of Fire-Pact Hearing Crowd Delays Start Of Fire-Pact Hearing 04/11/2017 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Crowd Delays Start Of Fire-Pact Hearing The 6 p.m. start of this evening’s public hearing on creation of a breakaway volunteer fire department in the Town of Oneonta was delayed by the throng of people signing up to speak; the line snaked around the meeting room at Oneonta’s Elm Park Methodist Church on Chestnut Street. Here, Ron Peters, an associate of Town Fire Commissioner Johna Peachin, is advising would-be speaker Annemarie Hosned. Behind her is Common Council member Dana Levinson. The Oneonta town fire commissioners are proposing a volunteer department after two years of negotiations with City Hall over the services of the city’s professional Oneonta Fire Department failed to produce a contract. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES THROUGH EVENING SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.000 Related