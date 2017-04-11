By: Jim Kevlin  04/11/2017  6:25 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsCrowd Delays Start Of Fire-Pact Hearing

Crowd Delays Start Of Fire-Pact Hearing

 04/11/2017    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

Crowd Delays Start

Of Fire-Pact Hearing

The 6 p.m.  start of this evening’s public hearing on creation of a breakaway volunteer fire department in the Town of Oneonta was delayed by the throng of people signing up to speak; the line snaked around the meeting room at Oneonta’s Elm Park Methodist Church on Chestnut Street. Here, Ron Peters, an associate of Town Fire Commissioner Johna Peachin, is advising would-be speaker Annemarie Hosned. Behind her is Common Council member Dana Levinson.  The Oneonta town fire commissioners are proposing a volunteer department after two years of negotiations with City Hall over the services of the city’s professional Oneonta Fire Department failed to produce a contract.  (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES THROUGH EVENING

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Share on Facebook0Share on Google+0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn0

Tell Us What You Think