Crowds Head To Springfield For Fourth Of July Festivitie

For Fourth Of July Festivities

SPRINGFIELD CENTER – Crowds are headed to Springfield Center from the county and around the country this morning for the 103rd Springfield Fourth of July Parade, one of the oldest in the nation, which begins at 11 a.m.

But that’s not all the Independence Day activity.

The parade ends a bit after noon at the Springfield Community Center, where patriot exercises, a Cooperstown Community Band concert, Brooks BBQ and hot dogs and hamburgers are annual staples.

In the evening, attending turns to Glimmerglass State Park, where the Kenesaw Mountain Boys are performing a free concert at 7:30 p.m., followed by fireworks at dusk.

…And in Oneonta, July Fourth Fun

ONEONTA – The City of the Hills’ Fourth of July parade marches down Main Street at noon, ending up in Neahwa Park for the annual Hometown Fourth of July for an afternoon of food, music and games, culminating with fireworks at dusk.

