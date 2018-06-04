Daniel S. Phillips, 68; Auto Dealer, Past Hartwick Town Clerk

HARTWICK – Daniel S. Phillips Sr., 68, a former Hartwick town clerk who operated Phillips & Sons car dealership in Oneonta for many years, passed away on May 24, 2018, at home in Hartwick.

He was born on June 4, 1949, in Cooperstown, the son of Stanley R. and Audrey J. (Lane) Phillips. A graduate of Cooperstown High School, Dan went on to attend Herkimer Community College.

After college, he was employed as a police officer for the Cooperstown Police Department. He served in the Army National Guard and sold cars for many years at his auto dealership in Oneonta. He spent a few years as Hartwick town clerk.

A great father and husband, Dan enjoyed playing horseshoes and attending clam bakes. He was a member of the Hartwick and Cooperstown Veterans clubs and the Elks Lodge.

Dan is survived by his son, Daniel Phillips Jr. (Selena) and grandchildren, Heathcliff and Autumn; his son, John Phillips; his good friend, Linda Phillips, mother to his children; his brother, Randy Phillips (Jen); nieces and nephews, Eric and Savahanna and their families; his brother, Mike Phillips and nephews, Mathew, Christopher and their families; his uncle, Donald Phillips (Ina); his aunt, Audree Lane; his cousins, Donna Hotaling and David Selleck and their families; as well as many more family members and special friends.

He was predeceased by his parents; his sister and brother-in-law, Louise and Danny McAdams; his niece, Kristen Phillips; and his cousin, Marsha Phillips.

A graveside service was held Saturday, June 2, in Hartwick Cemetery, Hartwick.

Contributions in Dan’s memory are asked to be made to the American Heart Association, 125 Business Park Dr., Suite 106, Utica, NY 13502.

To light a candle or send an online condolence please visit www.bookhoutfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by the Bookhout Funeral Home, Oneonta.

SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY. 0 Google+ 0 Linkedin